Five trapped South African miners workers dead

All five mineworkers trapped after sections of a gold mine collapsed in South Africa last week are dead, the company said today, after the last of the bodies were pulled out. “All of the employees who were trapped underground, are now accounted for,” Harmony Gold said in a statement. The accident occurred last Friday morning at the firm’s Kusasalethu mine, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of Johannesburg, after an earth tremor occurred some 3,100 metres (10,200 feet) below the earth’s surface.

Part of the mine, situated near Carletonville, caved in trapping the workers. Harmony Gold said an investigation into the incident will be launched involving the government, unions and company representatives. South Africa possesses rich mineral reserves and has some of the world’s deepest gold mines, but accidents are commonplace.

There were 73 deaths in South African mines last year, down slightly from 77 in 2015.

