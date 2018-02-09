Five top US news for Friday: Why Wall Street is feeling queasy; Twitter makes money for first time

People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Here’s a look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about on Friday in US.

1. WHY WALL STREET IS FEELING QUEASY

Stocks plunge again, sending the Dow down 1,000 points, as investors continue to get out of the market after signs of rising inflation.

2. ‘RECKLESS AND IRRESPONSIBLE’

A bipartisan budget deal in the Republican-led Congress would send the annual federal deficit soaring beyond $1 trillion, souring some in the GOP who have been railing for years against government spending.

3. PRESSURE MOUNTS ON WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

Questions swirl about John Kelly’s defense of a senior aide, whom he fought to keep in one of the West Wing’s most sensitive jobs after multiple accusations of spousal abuse.

4. NOTORIOUS MILITANTS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Two British members of an IS insurgent cell commonly dubbed “The Beatles” and known for beheading hostages are captured by the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

5. TWITTER MAKES MONEY FOR FIRST TIME

The company beats Wall Street’s cautious expectations with its first quarterly profit in history – but that isn’t going to solve the company’s broader problems any time soon.

