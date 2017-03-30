Five terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan’s Punjab

Five Al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists, who were plotting to target security agencies and important buildings, were today killed by security forces in Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, security forces received information that around eight terrorists were hiding in a house at Gunjah in Gujrat district, some 150 km from Lahore, and were planning to commit major terror strikes in Gujrat and Kharian.

“A CTD team along with police raided the hideout of the terrorists in the wee hours today and challenged them to surrender but were fired upon. The raiding team returned fire and killed five terrorists. Three managed to escape taking advantage of darkness,” a CTD spokesman said

The terrorists belonged to the Al-Qaeda and Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and were plotting to target security and law enforcement agencies and important buildings, he said. The CTD has recovered a large number of weapons, including hand grenades and explosive material, from the site.

