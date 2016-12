Shandong province is famous for manufacture of fireworks in China. (representative image; source: AP) Shandong province is famous for manufacture of fireworks in China. (representative image; source: AP)

Five people were killed in a firework explosion in east China’s Shandong Province. The explosion took place at a house at Jiulongmiao village, Dezhou city on Saturday, local police said.

Police have held the house owner under custody and investigation is under way, state run Xinhua news agency reported late last night.

Shandong province is famous for manufacture of fireworks in China.