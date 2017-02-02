Five killed in buildings collapse in China      

Five people were killed on Thursday when a residential building collapsed in China’s eastern Zhejiang Province, officials said. Part of a five-storey residential building in Dahui village of Wencheng County collapsed, burying nine persons from two families.

Rescuers located an old woman in the debris and were striving to getting her out of the collapsed building. The 63-year-old woman made a phone call to her family under the rubble at 7 pm.

Hundreds of paramilitary officers, fire fighters, township officials and medical workers are carrying out rescue operation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“The scene is quite chaotic, as if the place was leveled by an earthquake,” a rescuer said.

“We have to work very carefully because the wreckages of the ruined building are joined to homes still standing. One of the adjacent homes,” he said, was already damaged with a big hole in its outer wall.