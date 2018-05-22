Five killed, 20 wounded by Houthi missile in Yemen’s city of Marib

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that has driven the country to the verge of famine. (Representational Image) Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that has driven the country to the verge of famine. (Representational Image)

At least five people were killed and 20 wounded by a Houthi missile fired at the Yemeni city of Marib, security and medical sources told Reuters on Tuesday Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported earlier that a Houthi Katyusha missile targeted a residential neighbourhood in city centre of Marib, which falls under control of the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The United Nations says 10,000 people have died in the three-year-old war, and three out of four Yemenis — 22 million civilians — need relief aid.

