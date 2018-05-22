Five killed, 20 wounded by Houthi missile in Yemen’s city of Marib

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
By: Reuters | Riyadh | Published: May 22, 2018 7:25:47 am
yemen missile attack, houthi missile attack, marib, Houthi Katyusha missile, saudi arabia news, houthi rebels, yemen, indian express, world news Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that has driven the country to the verge of famine. (Representational Image)

At least five people were killed and 20 wounded by a Houthi missile fired at the Yemeni city of Marib, security and medical sources told Reuters on Tuesday Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported earlier that a Houthi Katyusha missile targeted a residential neighbourhood in city centre of Marib, which falls under control of the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi’s government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that has driven the country to the verge of famine.

The United Nations says 10,000 people have died in the three-year-old war, and three out of four Yemenis — 22 million civilians — need relief aid.

