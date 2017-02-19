Five JuA terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Punjab: Police

The terrorists were hiding in Layyah district, some 350 km from Lahore, and waiting for orders of JuA chief Omer Khalid Khorasani to launch the attack on Sunday, the spokesman said. The terrorists were hiding in Layyah district, some 350 km from Lahore, and waiting for orders of JuA chief Omer Khalid Khorasani to launch the attack on Sunday, the spokesman said.

Police in Pakistan’s Punjab on Sunday said they have thwarted an imminent attack at a shrine in the province by killing five terrorists of a group, which claimed a suicide blast in Lahore earlier this month in which 15 people died. The terrorists belonged to the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) group, the Crime Terrorism Department of Punjab police said. A CTD spokesman said the department received information that eight JuA terrorists had planned to attack a shrine in Multan.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The terrorists were hiding in Layyah district, some 350 km from Lahore, and waiting for orders of JuA chief Omer Khalid Khorasani to launch the attack on Sunday, the spokesman said.

He said five terrorists were killed in a gunbattle with a CTD team after they refused to surrender. Three escaped. The spokesman said four hand-grenades, 1 rifle, 2 pistols were recovered from them.

The CTD has killed 11 JuA terrorists since a member of the group carried out a suicide blast in Lahore on February 13, killing 15 people including senior police officers. Last week, the CTD killed six JuA terrorists in Khanewal district of the province.

Pakistan has stepped up its offensive against militants after a suicide blast at the famed Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in southern Sindh province on Thursday killed 88.

A day after the bombing, Pakistan Army claimed to have killed 100 suspected militants in “intelligence-based operations” across the country. And, law enforcement agencies have beefed up security at all holy places.