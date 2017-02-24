Five Indians, Candian held for illegally entering US

“Once inside the United States, the group of five Indian nationals was picked up by the Canadian citizen smuggler driving a rental vehicle. They were apprehended by Border Patrol agents,” the statement said. “Once inside the United States, the group of five Indian nationals was picked up by the Canadian citizen smuggler driving a rental vehicle. They were apprehended by Border Patrol agents,” the statement said.

Five Indian nationals have been arrested for trying to enter the United States illegally near Molson in Washington. A Candian who helped them to crossover was also arrested along with the Indians on February 8, the US Customs and Border Police (CBP) said in a statement. The five Indians were ordered to appear before an immigration judge who will determine whether they may lawfully remain in the United States and the Canadian suspect will be prosecuted for alien smuggling and processed for deportation proceedings, it said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Once inside the United States, the group of five Indian nationals was picked up by the Canadian citizen smuggler driving a rental vehicle. They were apprehended by Border Patrol agents,” the statement said. “The driver and suspected smuggler had no known relationship with the five illegal Indians who he had picked up and who had entered the United States a day earlier under false pretences,” it added. The success of our mission relies on the dedication and vigilance of our Border Patrol agents, Spokane Sector Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon said.

“This is another example of the excellent law enforcement work that our agents do in the field every day protecting our nation’s borders and communities,” he said. According to a recent Pew report, the number of unauthorised Indian immigrants in America grew by about 130,000 from 2009 to 2014, to an estimated 500,000. Indians are ranked fourth in illegal immigrants in the US after Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.