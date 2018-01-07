Top News
Five decapitated heads found on top of taxi in Mexican state

By: AP | Lima | Published: January 7, 2018 10:39 am
Local media reported that the bodies were in plastic bags found inside the vehicle along with a written message. Parts of Veracruz are battlegrounds pitting the Zetas and Jalisco New Generation cartels (Google Maps)
Five decapitated human heads have been found on the hood of a taxi in the drug violence-plagued Mexican state of Veracruz. Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes on Saturday attributed the killings to organized crime. The heads were found a day earlier in the municipality of Tlacotalpan.

Local media reported that the bodies were in plastic bags found inside the vehicle along with a written message. Parts of Veracruz are battlegrounds pitting the Zetas and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

In Mexico City, major newspaper El Universal said one of its editors was killed during a robbery. The newspaper said Jose Gerardo Martinez’s death “does not seem to be linked to his journalistic work.” Before dying, Martinez managed to call police to say that two men were robbing him with a gun.

