Fishing boat capsizes in China; 5 missing

Five persons have gone missing after a fishing boat capsized off the Dalian coast in China’s northeast Liaoning province, state media reported on Saturday. Dalian maritime research and rescue center received reports at 11 PM yesterday that the fishing boat carrying five crew members had capsized.

Five people were missing, Xinhua news agency reported. The vessel, registered at Lianyungang of Jiangsu province, departed from Penglai in Shandong province for fishing. The search and rescue center dispatched rescue ships and helicopters to the spot, and asked nearby ships to join them, the report added.

