First flight of Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 prototype-2 successful: HAL

HAL Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40. (Source: Wikipedia) HAL Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40. (Source: Wikipedia)

The first flight of prototype-two of India’s indigenous basic trainer aircraft, Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40), on Saturday was successful, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announced.

The flight took place at the HAL in Bengaluru, the defence public sector unit said.

“The second prototype was made ready within one year, and flew for one hour carrying out important manoeuvres,” HAL CMD T Suvarna Raju said.

Aimed at being used for the first stage training for all flying cadets of the three services, HTT-40’s first prototype had made its ‘maiden’ flight after much delay on May 31 last year.

The ‘inaugural’ flight was performed in the presence of the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar.

HTT-40 programme aims to achieve its operational clearance by 2018, and towards this the company will be manufacturing three prototypes and two static test specimens, the HAL had earlier said.

HTT-40 will replace Hindustan Piston Trainer (HPT)- 32 ‘Deepak’ that was being used by the IAF for primary training.

The aircraft would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close-formation flights, whereas its secondary role would include navigation and night flying.

The HTT-40 programme was almost junked during the UPA rule but Parrikar had pushed both the IAF and the HAL to ensure development of the trainer.

While the HAL would supply HTT-40 to defence forces, it would be permitted for certain percentage of export, Parrikar had said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now