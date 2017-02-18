First cargo ship from India arrives in Bangladesh

Representational image Representational image

The first container ship from India has arrived in Bangladesh’s Panagon river port here under the Coastal Shipping Agreement signed in 2015, allowing direct cargo vessel movement between the two countries. The ship, ‘Shonartori Nou Kalyan-1’ reached the Pangaon Inland Container Terminal at Keraniganj yesterday with 65 containers on board, bdnews24.com reported.

At an event to mark the arrival of the ship, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed said that cargo ships will now reach and depart from Pangaon to India every 15 days.

He said there was progress in the field of river transport. With this, the Coastal Shipping Agreement signed in 2015, comes into effect, paving way for direct cargo vessel movement between the two neighbouring countries.

Bangladesh Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan, Indian envoy to Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina’s advisor Salman F Rahman also attended the ceremony.

The link between the Pangaon terminal and India will save time and money, said Minister Khan.

“The shipping ministry is in the process to procure 36 more ships to boost the use of this network,” he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in 2015, the two countries signed the Coastal Shipping Agreement.