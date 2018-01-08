Fire at Trump Tower in New York’s Manhattan, two injured: Reports

The cause of the fire is not yet known. (Source ANI) The cause of the fire is not yet known. (Source ANI)

Two people were injured on Monday when a fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York district’s Manhattan area early on Monday, Reuters quoted New York Fire Department as saying. President Donald Trump was in Washington at the time. The fire is reportedly under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Although local media initially reported there were no injuries, one person sustained a serious, possibly life-threatening injury, and another had a minor injury, the Fire Department said.

The NYFD said that it had received a call at around 7 am on Monday about a fire on the top floor of the building located in the Midtown area. The Department said its fighters were at the scene of the fire. Aerial views showed fighters on the roof while the high-rise emitted smoke from one of its corners.

President Trump’s son Eric confirmed the incident on Twitter, calling the blaze an “electrical fire”. According to his tweet, the fire originated in a cooling tower on the roof of the high-rise and that the NYFD responded within minutes. He also thanked the Department for their services.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! http://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

The 68-story structure houses luxury apartments as well as business establishments. It was the US President’s primary residence during his campaigning days in the run up to the presidential elections. It was inaugurated almost a year ago.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

A smoke coming out of Trump Tower as seen from building next to it, in New York City, US, January 8, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media video. *Instagram/@SLIMADOS/via Reuters) A smoke coming out of Trump Tower as seen from building next to it, in New York City, US, January 8, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media video. *Instagram/@SLIMADOS/via Reuters)

A smoke is seen rising from the roof of Trump Tower, in New York, US, January 8, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media video. (Twitter/@NYCBMD/via Reuters)

