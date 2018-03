Police officers block a road near the scene of a fire which broke out in a drug abuse treatment center in Baku, Azerbaijan March 2, 2018. Reuters Police officers block a road near the scene of a fire which broke out in a drug abuse treatment center in Baku, Azerbaijan March 2, 2018. Reuters

A fire killed at least 26 people in a drug abuse treatment centre in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, a health ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

