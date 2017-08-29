Only in Express
Finnish police release two knife attack suspects

The main suspect, who remains in custody, has been named as Abderrahman Bouanane, a 22-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker. He told a court he was responsible for the attack but denied his motive was terrorism.

Helsinki | Published:August 29, 2017 12:36 pm
Finland Knife attack, Knife attack in finland, Finland knife attack Suspects, Knife attack Suspects released, International news, world news, latest news Memorial cards, candles and flowers for the victims of Friday’s stabbings are placed on the Market Square in Turku, Finland August. (Source: Reuters)
Finnish police released two men on Tuesday who were detained over fatal stabbings in the city of Turku, leaving just two other suspects in custody. Two women died and eight people were wounded in the August 18 knife attacks which are being investigated as Finland’s first terrorism-related assault.

The other remaining detained suspect denies involvement. Officers arrested a total of seven people after the attack in the southwestern city, and have now released five of them without charge.

