Finland attack: Man shot by police after he reportedly stabbed several people in Turku

A man was reportedly shot by Finnish police on Friday after he reportedly stabbed several people in city of Turku, according to BBC. The police have taken the man into custody after he was reportedly shot in the leg. Meanwhile, police have warned people to stay away from the scene. There have been no reports of any casualties as of yet. Police added that they’re looking for other ‘possible suspects’ after stabbing spree.

The incident was reported from the Puutori-Market Square area. Turku, where the incident took place, is situated in Finland’s southwest and located at least 140 km west of capital Helsinki. Finnish Police have also reinforced security and Helsinki Airport and train stations following the stabbing incident.

More details awaited.

