Finland attack: Man shot by police after he reportedly stabbed several people in Turku

A man was reportedly shot by Finnish police on Friday after he reportedly stabbed several people in city of Turku, according to BBC. The police have taken the man into custody after he was reportedly shot in the leg. Meanwhile, police have warned people to stay away from the scene. There have been no reports of any casualties as of yet. Police added that they’re looking for other ‘possible suspects’ after stabbing spree.
The incident was reported from the Puutori-Market Square area. Turku, where the incident took place, is situated in Finland’s southwest and located at least 140 km west of capital Helsinki. Finnish Police have also reinforced security and Helsinki Airport and train stations following the stabbing incident.
More details awaited.
- Aug 18, 2017 at 8:24 pmMuslim basta rds!Reply
- Aug 18, 2017 at 8:23 pmReligious teaching is the main routcause of Islamic terrorism all over the world. However, no body wants to call the spade a spade for various reasons.Reply
- Aug 18, 2017 at 7:54 pmYesterday,it was Barcelona. Today,it's Finland. That jihadi was shouting allah hu akbar. Sickularists want us to believe that terror has no religion. In India,muslim appeasem-ent is the common practice among sickular partied. Religion of piece is at work all over the globe.Reply
- Aug 18, 2017 at 7:51 pmYrsterday,it was Barcelona. Today,it's Finland. Sickularists want us to believe that terror has no religion. In India,muslim appeasem-ent is the common practice among sickukar practice. Reliogion of piece is at work all over the globe.Reply
- Aug 18, 2017 at 7:41 pmIslamic terrorism is so underreported by media, we must punish editors for thatReply
