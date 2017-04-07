Fifth victim of London terror attack dies

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A 31-year-old Romanian woman who had plunged into the river Thames during the brazen London terror attack has died from her injuries, becoming the fifth victim. Andreea Cristea’s life support machine was turned off by her family yesterday afternoon, Scotland Yard said today.

The Romanian tourist was on Westminster Bridge when Khalid Masood rammed into crowds, including her, at high speed. She was rescued from the river and had been receiving medical treatment in hospital here following the attack on March 22.

Cristea becomes the fifth victim of the terror attack by 52-year-old Masood, who was also shot dead by security officials after he stabbed a police officer to death at the gates of the UK Parliament. Four people were killed and dozens injured in the attack.

“Andreea was a Romanian national, but had been visiting London. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Cristea was in London with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, who along with her family released a statement today. It reads: “After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea – wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life loving person you can imagine – was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.

“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts. Our family, together with Andrei, are deeply touched and eternally grateful for the unimaginable efforts and never-ending dedication provided to her and us by the entire medical personnel of each and every hospital involved.

Their kindness and empathy are beyond compare,” the statement said. The family said all the funds raised for Cristea by the public for her recovery will now be donated to charity.

