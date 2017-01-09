Turkey believes Donald Trump will not repeat mistakes of last administration

File Photo: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, US, September 19, 2016. (Source: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) File Photo: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, US, September 19, 2016. (Source: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he believes that US President-elect Donald Trump will not make the same mistakes as the outgoing administration in relations with Turkey.

Addressing Turkish diplomats gathered in Ankara for an annual ambassadors’ conference, Cavusoglu said Turkey expects Washington to extradite US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and to end its cooperation with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Turkey blames the followers of Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, for orchestrating a failed coup attempt last July. It views the YPG, which has enjoyed U.S. support in the fight against Islamic State, as an extension of Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.