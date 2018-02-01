FEMA says it is not cutting off aid to Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump walks past hurricane wreckage as he participates in a walking tour with first lady Melania Trump, Guaynabo Mayor Angel Perez Otero (2nd R) and Acting FEMA Administrator Brock Long (far R) as well as Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello. (Reuters/File) President Donald Trump walks past hurricane wreckage as he participates in a walking tour with first lady Melania Trump, Guaynabo Mayor Angel Perez Otero (2nd R) and Acting FEMA Administrator Brock Long (far R) as well as Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello. (Reuters/File)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is not cutting off food and water supplies to Puerto Rico despite reports that it intended to do so.

FEMA spokesman William Booher told The Associated Press that the agency has been evaluating whether enough stores and supermarkets reopened by Jan. 31 to justify ending distribution of food and water to municipal governments on the island. He said no decision has been made and officials mistakenly made the date public this week.

Booher said FEMA is in the process of winding down food and water distribution as stores and markets come back online, but he stressed it will continue to distribute aid to needy towns for the foreseeable future.

