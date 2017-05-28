Federal officials in Alaska probe 2 plane crashes; 4 dead

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

Federal investigators say 2 planes crashed more than 600 miles apart in Alaska almost simultaneously, killing a total of four people. KTUU-TV reports, the National Transportation Safety Board said two died and a third person was injured when their Piper PA-30 went down nine miles southwest of Haines at around 11 am.

The injured person was flown by helicopter to Juneau for medical treatment. Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the twin-engine plane crash shortly after takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported two people died when a single-engine Arctic Aircraft S-1B2 crashed east of Fairbanks, also at about 11 am. Alaska State Troopers reported late yesterday that both the pilot and passenger died in the crash.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now