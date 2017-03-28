‘Fearless Girl’ statue to remain on Wall Street

In this March 22, 2017 photo, the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues are sit on Lower Broadway in New York. Since 1989 the bronze bull has stood in New York City’s financial district as an image of the might and hard-charging spirit of Wall Street. (Source: AP Photo) In this March 22, 2017 photo, the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues are sit on Lower Broadway in New York. Since 1989 the bronze bull has stood in New York City’s financial district as an image of the might and hard-charging spirit of Wall Street. (Source: AP Photo)

The statue of the “Fearless Girl” that defies the fearsome Wall Street bull will remain in place for another year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. “Sometimes a work of art captures a moment in history and that’s what’s happened here,” de Blasio said on Monday in reference to Donald Trump becoming the US President, and which, he believes, “bodes difficult times for women, the city and the nation”, Efe news reported.

But then “this miraculous girl appears and creates such a powerful sensation because she spoke to the moment”, the mayor told the media while standing by the statue, which he called a symbol of “standing up to fear, standing up to power, being able to find in yourself the strength to do what’s right.”

“She is inspiring everyone at a moment when we need inspiration,” he said. Installed on March 7 on the eve of International Women’s Day, the bronze statue is the work of Uruguayan-American sculptor Kristen Visbal, and at its feet a plaque says “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference”.

The statue accompanies a project by State Street Global Advisors to raise awareness about the gender gap that persists in the business world. But the “Fearless Girl” had its days numbered on Wall Street and was scheduled for removal on April 2, after the mayor decided to let it stay for what was initially another week. The sculpture had enormous acceptance by the public, who swamped social networks with photos of it and petitions to let it stay longer.

