FBI to examine alleged sexual abuse of detained immigrant

The FBI says it will investigate allegations from a woman held in a Central Texas immigrant detention center who says a guard sexually assaulted her.

The bureau said Tuesday that it opened a civil rights investigation regarding the case of Laura Monterrosa, a detainee at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center.

According to advocacy group Grassroots Leadership, Monterrosa said a guard repeatedly touched her breasts and legs without consent. The group says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and facility operator CoreCivic didn’t respond to her complaints.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Monterrosa has come forward publicly to encourage others to follow suit.

Watchdog groups say the U.S. government isn’t doing enough to protect detained immigrants from sexual abuse. One group in April said it documented 27 separate complaints.

An ICE spokeswoman declined comment.

