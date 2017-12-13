Devalued Degree
  • FBI to examine alleged sexual abuse of detained immigrant

FBI to examine alleged sexual abuse of detained immigrant

According to advocacy group Grassroots Leadership, Monterrosa said a guard repeatedly touched her breasts and legs without consent. The group says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and facility operator CoreCivic didn't respond to her complaints.

By: AP | San Antonio | Published: December 13, 2017 2:02 pm
sexual abuse, sexual abuse immigrant, Laura Monterrosa sexually abused, Laura Monterrosa immigrant abused, indian express news The bureau said Tuesday that it opened a civil rights investigation regarding the case of Laura Monterrosa, a detainee at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center. (Representational photo)
Related News

The FBI says it will investigate allegations from a woman held in a Central Texas immigrant detention center who says a guard sexually assaulted her.

The bureau said Tuesday that it opened a civil rights investigation regarding the case of Laura Monterrosa, a detainee at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center.

According to advocacy group Grassroots Leadership, Monterrosa said a guard repeatedly touched her breasts and legs without consent. The group says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and facility operator CoreCivic didn’t respond to her complaints.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Monterrosa has come forward publicly to encourage others to follow suit.

Watchdog groups say the U.S. government isn’t doing enough to protect detained immigrants from sexual abuse. One group in April said it documented 27 separate complaints.

An ICE spokeswoman declined comment.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 13: Latest News