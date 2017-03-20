FBI probing alleged Russian interference in US elections, confirms Director James Comey

Latest News
The agency is also probing links between US President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:March 20, 2017 8:33 pm
FBI Director James Comey, left, accompanied by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election including any links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe “includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

“Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining,” Comey said.

