FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos when a plane crashed into it: See pics

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon. (FBI via AP) This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon. (FBI via AP)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday re-released around two dozen pictures of the Pentagon clicked after a plane crashed into it on September 11, 2001, nearly six years after they were first made public. The posting misled some to believe the photos from 9/11 had never before been seen.

FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels told The Associated Press on Friday the 27 photos were first posted online in 2011, but disappeared from the site because of a technical glitch. They were restored to public view once the FBI was alerted they were missing. Stickels didn’t know how long they weren’t visible.

Several media outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the photos were previously unseen.

The photos show plane debris, damage to the building and FBI teams on the site.

