FBI investigated Donald Trump campaign advisor’s Russia links: Report

The FBI investigated Trump campaign advisor Carter Page last year over worries he could have been working for Russia, a major report said. In the first confirmation that the government conducted surveillance on President Donald Trump’s team, the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a rare warrant to monitor the Page’s communications from the top secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, said a Washington Post reporter yesterday.

The so-called FISA warrant was issued after the FBI told the court that there was probable cause to believe the former Moscow-based banker was working for Russia. FISA warrants are almost never made public, and the Post cited unnamed law enforcement and other officials in its report. The FBI did not respond to requests to comment on the report.

The warrant was granted as the FBI conducted a counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the election, an operation US intelligence later concluded was ultimately designed to help President Donald Trump to victory. The FBI began its probe, which also is examining whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow, in July.

Trump has repeatedly called the Russian interference story “fake news” while alleging, without offering evidence, that the previous administration of president Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.

