Far-right politics and Islamophobia on center stage in the Netherlands elections

The Netherlands will be hitting the polls for national elections on Wednesday, March 15, which will kickstart the year of Europe’s political tally. The Dutch elections which come ahead of others in France and Germany will be the first litmus test of Europe’s threshold for tolerance as populist parties have been gaining muscle on the plank of attacking the European Union and immigration while making nationalistic calls for preserving the distinct local identities. Refugees and Muslims are seen as the gravest existential threats to these identities within this narrative.

Such has been the invective of Geert Wilders, one of the most stridently anti-Muslim politicians in Europe, hailing from the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) which he found in 2006. Since then he has cultivated a distinguishing brand of Islamophobic rhetoric and has pledged to de-Islamise the Netherlands ahead of elections this time. Recently, he referred to some Moroccans as “scum who make the streets unsafe” and has frequently spoken about closing the national borders to Muslims, bickered against mosques, expressed his desire for deporting Muslim dual-citizenship holders who have committed a crime and banning the Quran which he has equated with Mein Kampf.

More than 25 large and small political parties are going to be fielding their candidates tomorrow to compete for 150 seats forming the Dutch House of Representatives. A coalition, with a lot of horse trading of party leaders, is expected to form the government. Polls suggest that Wilders’ party is expected to be one of the three to receive the most votes, thus posing a serious challenge to the incumbent center-right government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). This also means that the far-right will have a huge sway in the negotiations of the coalition that will likely emerge out of the elections.

In a shared characteristic with Brexit and the election of American president Donald Trump, Wilders’ party typically has performed better in areas with higher proportions of older people. His hate rhetoric against Muslims has struck a chord with the part of Dutch society that feels their identity is being threatened by the immigrant influx.

Netherlands has received successive waves of Muslim immigration over the years from Morocco and Turkey in the sixties and seventies, Indonesia in the eighties, Bosnia and Afghanistan in the nineties and that has generally been a picture of relatively successful assimilation compared to neighboring France and Belgium. According to the New York Times, a lot of first-, second- and even third- generation Muslims have played significant roles in public lives as well as private work. They are journalists, comedians, entrepreneurs and bankers in the country. The Speaker of the Parliament and the mayor of Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands, are Muslims.

The wave of Islamophobia across Europe has been unmistakable in which far right candidates have disparaged Muslims as outsiders unwilling to integrate and diluting the Dutch culture and identity. The fear in great part has been fuelled by the middle-east refugee crisis of the last few years and the growing number of terrorist attacks in Europe. Populists leaders like Geert Wilders in the Netherlands and Marine Le Pen in France have exploited that sentiment to the fullest.

After the Netherlands, the French presidential election will take place in April and May and in September, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking a fourth term.

