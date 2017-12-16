Family of Miss Iraq forced to leave country after death threats over photo with Miss Israel

Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (left); and Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, posing for a photo on Idan’s Instagram page. (Source: Instagram/sarahidan photo) Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (left); and Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, posing for a photo on Idan’s Instagram page. (Source: Instagram/sarahidan photo)

The family of Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, who was a contestant in the Miss Universe pageant, had to leave the country after she received death threats over Idan’s modelling in a bikini and posting photos on social media taken with Miss Israel, as reported by the news website, jewishnews.timesofisrael.com.

During the competition in Tokyo last month, Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman and Idan posed for photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Idan’s caption read, “Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel.”

Gandelsman told Hadashot news that Idan said she does not regret posting the photos. “She did it to so that people can understand that it’s possible to live together. In order for people to see that we can connect, in the end, we are both human beings,” Gandelsman said.

Last month she defended the photo in a post in Arabic on Instagram, according to the Times of Israel reported. Idan has not removed the photo from her Instagram account.

“I want to stress that the purpose of the picture was only to express hope and desire for peace between the two countries,” she wrote in the post, according to jewishnews.timesofisrael.com. She added the photo does not signal support for the Israeli government and apologised if the photo was harmful to the Palestinian cause.

Gandelsman said she has been in touch with Idan since the pageant and the two women share a special relationship.

