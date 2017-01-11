Donald Trump calls Russia dossier ‘phony stuff’ from ‘sick people’

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (Source: AP) President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (Source: AP)

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday night dismissed as “nonsense” the media claims that Russia has compromising information on him, saying the allegations may have been leaked by US intelligence agencies and it would be a “tremendous blot” on their record if they did that. “Fake reports should have never been entered the newspapers. It’s a disgrace,” said Trump in his first full press conference after winning the 2016 US presidential elections.

He, however, acknowledged that Russia and some other countries were behind the hacking of Democratic Party computers. “As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I also think we’ve been hacked by other countries, other people,” he said. “The DNC was totally open to be hacked. They did a very poor job,” he said, adding that attempts to hack the Republican National Committee were unsuccessful and “they were unable to break through.”

“We have much hacking going on, we have some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world. We are going to put those minds together and form a defence,” he added saying that such incidents are bad and should look at what can be learned from them.

Trump also called for new bidding procedures for US drug companies, saying, “They’re getting away with murder (with drug prices) … “There’s very little bidding for drugs. We’re the largest buyer of drugs in the world and yet we don’t bid properly. We’re going to start bidding and we’re going to start saving billions of dollars.”

Talking about military programmes, Trump said, “The admirals have been fantastic, the generals have been fantastic” … He said the F-35’S costs were “billions of dollars way over budget. “We’re going to get those costs way down, and we’re going to get some competition and it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

He also promised a huge creation. “I said I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created, and I mean that,” said Trump.

He also announced the nomination of David Shulkin as secretary of Veteran Affairs. “We’re going to straighten out the VA for our veterans. I have been promising that for a long time … We interviewed at least 100 people (for VA head), some good, some not so good … Our veterans have been treated very unfairly.”

