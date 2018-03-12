FAA: Helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River

Screengrab from the video showing chopper hitting the waters of east River. (Source: Twitter/@JJmagers) Screengrab from the video showing chopper hitting the waters of east River. (Source: Twitter/@JJmagers)

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 pm on Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is “reportedly inverted in the water.”

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

A Eurocopter AS350 went down in the East River near Roosevelt Island in #NYC at 7pm today. The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions. The #FAA is investigating. — The FAA (@FAANews) March 11, 2018

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. No other information has been released.

