FAA: Helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. No other information has been released so far.

By: AP | New York | Updated: March 12, 2018 7:41 am
Screengrab from the video showing chopper hitting the waters of east River. (Source: Twitter/@JJmagers)

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 pm on Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is “reportedly inverted in the water.”

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time. Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

