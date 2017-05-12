Small explosion reported near post office in Rome, no injuries: Italian media

The explosion was reported from a post office in central Rome. (Source: Google Maps) The explosion was reported from a post office in central Rome. (Source: Google Maps)

An explosion was reported near a post office in central Rome on Friday morning, Italian media said. According to news agency Reuters, reports suggest that no one was injured in the blast, which could have been a paper or parcel bomb. It is reported that the blast occurred during business hours in the parking area of the post office with the bomb being placed between two parked cars.

“Initial information suggests a car has been damaged,” La Repubblica newspaper reportedly said on its website.

The post office is located at the residential Testaccio neighborhood and is near the foot of the Aventine Hill, news agency AP said.

According to AP, though no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, similar ones in the past in Italian cities have been blamed on ‘anarchists’.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now