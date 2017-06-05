Explosion in Melbourne: Police respond to likely hostage situation in Brighton

Victoria Police on Friday responded to a possible hostage situation inside an apartment block in Brighton, Melbourne on Monday. Two police officers were shot while the gunman was found dead, after the police officials officers broke into the apartment, a report in Sky News Australia said. It further added that conditions of the officers remain unknown. Authorities also confirmed to Sky News that the situation is now under control.

Initial reports said there was a loud explosion at around 4 pm on Monday prompting police to reach the spot. According to ABC news, police tried to negotiate with one of the man inside the apartment. Another man was also reportedly found dead in the foyer. “Victoria Police specialist units are currently on scene. Roads are closed in the vicinity and we urge the community to avoid the area,” the police told ABC news. The police also told reporters that the gunmen appears to have a woman hostage with him. “It’s believed he has a woman inside with him who he won’t allow to leave,” police said in a statement.

.@AhronYoung: thirty or forty rounds of gunfire have been heard at the scene of a hostage situation in Melbourne. http://t.co/k2zNgNSeGF pic.twitter.com/R3teCDJcbp — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 5, 2017

Several rounds of gun fire was also heard at the scene of the hostage situation. Police urged civilians in nearby areas to hide themselves inside locked rooms and take cover. Officers also evacuated the residents of nearby apartments.”I saw a couple of police hiding behind letterboxes and one also sort of bobbing behind one of their police cars,” Kate, one of the eyewitnesses told ABC Radio Melbourne. “It didn’t look too good and all the streets are closed off around the area,” she said. The police also closed off roads in the vicinity and asked people to avoid the area.

