Explosion heard in downtown Kabul: Report

The blast was preceded by "incoming" announcements, often used by the American embassy to warn of imminent rocket attack.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2017 11:49 pm
An explosion was heard in Kabul’s diplomatic area on Monday night, setting off alarms and sirens at foreign embassies, according to news agency Reuters. The blast was preceded by “incoming” announcements, often used by the American embassy to warn of imminent rocket attack.

The incident happened just hours before US President Donald Trump was scheduled to give a prime-time speech outlining the future of the American presence in Afghanistan.

 

More details awaited. This is a developing story.

With Inputs from Reuters

