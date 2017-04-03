Russia: Blast at St Petersburg metro station kills at least 10, several injured

Blast at St Petersburg metro station killed at least 10 people Blast at St Petersburg metro station killed at least 10 people

At least ten people were killed and several were injured after an explosion in a metro station in St Petersburg on Monday, according to Russian news agency TASS. “According to the first preliminary data, around ten people were killed,” the source of Russian news agencies said after the Saint Petersburg metro said that an unidentified object had blown up in a train carriage.

Pictures of blown-out train doors and injured people on the station platform were published by The Life News website.

According to Reuters witness, eight ambulances rushed to the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after the explosion. Another agency, RIA Novosti, said there appeared to have been blasts at two metro stations. Three metro stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

RT Online quoted Transit Systems management as saying that evacuation of passengers was on after the explosions at the Sennaya Square station.

The door of a train coach was blown off by the impact of the explosions. Russian President Vladimir Putin said law enforcement agencies were trying to determine the circumstances of the incident. Putin said the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts in St Petersburg’s metro system, including terrorism. “I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts),” Putin, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said.

“The causes are not clear, it’s too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime,” he added.

More details awaited

