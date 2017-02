Flamanville nuclear plant. (Google Maps) Flamanville nuclear plant. (Google Maps)

An explosion has been reported at a nuclear plant in France. According to AFP, the blast has caused no contamination risk. The blast at France’s Flamanville nuclear plant occurred at around 10 am local time (9am GMT) on Thursday, The Independent reported on its website.

Emergency services have been rushed to the location.

