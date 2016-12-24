Ex-official of China’s ruling CPC jailed for 18 yrs for graft

Representational Image Representational Image

A former senior official of China’s ruling Communist party was today jailed for 18 years for corruption in the country’s north Hebei province.

Personal assets worth four million yuan (USD 575,954) belonging to Jing Chunhua, a former senior official of Hebei, should be confiscated and his illegal gains be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court’s verdict said.

Jing, former secretary general and standing committee member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) provincial committee of Hebei, was found to have taken advantage of his various official posts from 2001 to 2013 to seek benefits for others in project construction, business operations, personnel promotions and reassignment.

He accepted bribes worth over 60.5 million yuan either himself or through his wife, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

Jing was also unable to specify the sources of his assets, worth over 86.3 million yuan, which constitutes another criminal violation.

Changchun City Intermediate People’s Court in northeast China’s Jilin province said it showed leniency as Jing confessed to his crimes, expressed remorse and voluntarily returned his illegal gains.