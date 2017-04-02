Evo Morales undergoes successful throat surgery in Cuba

Bolivian President Evo Morales. (Reuters File Photo) Bolivian President Evo Morales. (Reuters File Photo)

Bolivian President Evo Morales underwent successful throat surgery in Cuba and must rest his voice for about a week, a government official said today. Bolivian presidential minister Rene Martinez, who accompanied the 57-year-old Morales to Cuba, told Telesur news service that the operation was an “absolute success.” “The conclusive results and the medical report fill us with satisfaction,” he said.

Martinez said Bolivia’s president is following the recommendations by the team of doctors who performed the operation. Officials have previously said the operation was to remove a nodule from his vocal chords. “He is in the recovery room. There is a basic recommendation of strict compliance to completely rest the voice. In other words, he won’t be able to speak during four to six days,” Martinez said, adding that they still don’t know when Morales would return to Bolivia.

Morales traveled to Cuba on Thursday for the surgery that was originally slated for April 8 but was later pushed forward. It’s not clear if the operation took place on Friday or Saturday. The Bolivian president is one of the region’s leaders who sympathize with the Latin American left and have preferred to receive medical treatment in Cuba. Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez received treatment in Cuba before dying from cancer in 2013.

