All evidence points to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad being behind a suspected chemical weapons attack which left more than 70 dead in a rebel-held town, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said today.

“All the evidence I have seen suggests this was the Assad regime… using illegal weapons on their own people, Johnson said as he arrived for a Syrian aid conference in Brussels.

