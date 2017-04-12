Even Pakistanis being tried by military courts: Pak ex-minister

Former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri with Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri with Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A DAY after former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was awarded death sentence by a Pakistan military court, former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri on Tuesday said that “even Pakistanis are being tried by (the country’s) military courts”. Kasuri, who was in New Delhi for the programme ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations’, said that India and Pakistan need to cooperate with each other “so that in the rivalry between the US and Russia we don’t end up being (the) losers”.

Stressing that the neighbours should not stop the process of dialogue, he said, “Let’s not let things drift… It is in the national interest of Pakistan to have good relations with India.”

Kasuri emphasised that a solution based on force is not tenable. He said, “Pakistan can do nothing and neither can India. What has force got us? Simply outwitting each other will not work.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit said that Jadhav was indeed a terrorist. “It’s a proven fact that India carries out terrorist-driven activities in Pakistan. And when a terrorist himself has accepted he was a spy, the Indian government is having issues. We haven’t done anything wrong in giving the sentence to Jadhav. He should meet his fate,” Samaa TV quoted Basit as saying.

Basit was on Monday summoned to protest about Jadhav’s sentencing. India also issued a demarche against Pakistani military court for awarding death sentence to Jadhav.

