Latest News
  • EU’s Federica Mogherini: US says will fully implement Iran nuclear deal

EU’s Federica Mogherini: US says will fully implement Iran nuclear deal

"I was reassured by what I heard in the meetings on the intention to stick to the full implementation of the agreement," Mogherini said

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:February 10, 2017 10:30 pm
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attends a meeting of European Union foreign and defence ministers at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo)

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Friday she was reassured during meetings with the Trump administration that the United States was committed to the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

“I was reassured by what I heard in the meetings on the intention to stick to the full implementation of the agreement,” Mogherini told reporters a day after talks at the White House and State Department.

Mogherini said the new administration made clear it had not decided on a new American ambassador to the EU, and had also not decided on a way forward on stalled U.S.-European trade talks.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 10: Latest News