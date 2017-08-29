European Union slams North Korea missile launch as ‘serious threat’

At the time, US President Donald Trump threatened to rain “fire and fury” on the North, as Pyongyang warned it could fire a salvo of missiles towards the US territory of Guam. (Photo: AP) At the time, US President Donald Trump threatened to rain “fire and fury” on the North, as Pyongyang warned it could fire a salvo of missiles towards the US territory of Guam. (Photo: AP)

The EU today denounced North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile which overflew Japan as another breach of its international obligations and a “serious threat” to regional security. “These actions constitute outright violations of the DPRK’s international obligations, as set out in several UN Security Council Resolutions, and represent a serious threat to international peace and security,” EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

“The DPRK must comply without delay, fully and unconditionally, with its obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from any further provocative action that could increase regional and global tensions,” Mogherini added. North Korea — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) — fired a ballistic missile over Japan today in a major escalation that triggered global alarm and a furious response from Tokyo which said it was “unprecedented, serious and grave threat”.

The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting at Tokyo and Washington’s request. “I express my full support to Japan and the people of Japan in the face of this direct threat,” Mogherini said.

She said the EU, which has imposed a series of sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes, would “consider further appropriate response in close consultation with key partners and in line with UN Security Council deliberations.” Last month, Pyongyang staged two Intercontinental Ballistic Missile tests that appeared to bring much of the US mainland within reach for the first time.

At the time, US President Donald Trump threatened to rain “fire and fury” on the North, as Pyongyang warned it could fire a salvo of missiles towards the US territory of Guam.

