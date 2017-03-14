Elections 2017
Employers can now ban workers from wearing Islamic headscarves: EU

The Europe Court of Justice declaed that the decision does not constitute direct discrimination.

By: Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: March 14, 2017 3:27 pm
eu court, european union court, headscarfing ruling, ecj, immigration, migrants, dutch election, muslim immigration, islamic headscarves, court, discrimination, indian express news The court added that in absence of such rule willingness of an employer to no longer have services provided by a worker wearing a headscarf couldn’t rule out discrimination. (Representational Image)

Employers may bar staff from wearing visible religious symbols, the European Union’s top court ruled on Tuesday in its first decision on the issue of women wearing Islamic headscarves at work. On the eve of a Dutch election in which Muslim immigration has been a key issue and a bellwether for attitudes to migration and refugee policies across Europe, the Court of Justice (ECJ) gave a joined judgment in the cases of two women, in France and Belgium, who were dismissed for refusing to remove headscarves.

“An internal rule of an undertaking which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination,” the Court said in a statement.

“However, in the absence of such a rule, the willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the employer’s services provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered an occupational requirement that could rule out discrimination.”

