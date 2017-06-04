European cooperation vital, Emmanuel Macron tells Theresa May after attack

French President Emmanuel Macron (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) French President Emmanuel Macron (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of European cooperation in the fight against extremist violence during a phone call on Sunday with his British counterpart Theresa May following the London attack.

Macron “reiterated the importance” of “European cooperation in the fight against terrorism” during the conversation, a statement from his office said. Macron also expressed France’s support to Britain and said it was vital to fight propaganda on social networks.

Four French nationals are among the 48 people injured by three men who mowed down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge late yesterday before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives. Seven people died in the attack.

May said Britain would ensure the security of French expatriates who were voting in London on Sunday in the upcoming French parliamentary election. Macron earlier today said his country stands by Britain:

“In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side,” he wrote in a Tweet.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App