Indian-origin woman in UK charged with son’s death

In a case that has shaken up the UK, an Indian-origin mother has been charged with the death of her three-year-old son, who mysteriously disappeared from his home in Scotland last week. Rosdeep Kular, 33, is due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court on Monday over the death of Mikaeel Kular, who was reported missing on Wednesday evening, prompting a massive search operation.

Kular was detained on Friday night and arrested and charged on Saturday after Mikaeel’s body was found by officers in a woodland behind her former home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, where she lived before moving to Edinburgh. She was charged after almost 24 hours of questioning, as police confirmed the body was that of her missing son. The body was removed by officers for an autopsy.

Assistant Chief Constable Malcolm Graham of Police Scotland said: “Following formal identification, I can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with Mikaeel’s death. The woman is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.” Kular, a mother of five, told police that she put her son to bed at 9 pm on Wednesday, but when she went to wake him up at 7:15am the following morning he was missing.

She also said that on the night when Mikaeel allegedly disappeared, he was sleeping alone in the bedroom he normally shared with his twin sister Ashika. Officers initially suggested that the little boy may have got up in the middle of the night, put on his clothes, and left the building “for a wander”. It later emerged that Mikaeel had not been at his nursery school for almost a month because of an apparent chest infection.

Neighbours said they had not seen Mikaeel for some time and that the little boy’s domestic circumstances were complex. He had never met his biological father, who is of Pakistani origin, and his mother was estranged from her husband, Omotoso Adekunle Adekoya, a taxi driver from Nigeria who lives nearby. On her Facebook page Kular, who runs a mobile health and beauty studio, indicated a love of partying and nightclubs that saw her nicknamed the “dancing queen”. Scotland’s First Minister Alex Salmond said: “This is a tragic development in this harrowing story and the news that we have all been dreading.”

