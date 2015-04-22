French official: Extremist was planning attack on church

By: Associated Press | Paris | Updated: April 22, 2015 2:07 pm
France’s top security official says police have arrested an Islamic extremist in Paris as he was planning an imminent attack on one or more churches.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the man is also accused of killing a young woman shortly before he was arrested on Sunday.
Related Article
- French police officer who swapped himself for hostage dies
- French President Emmanuel Macron leads tribute 3 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks
- Man in fake explosives vest killed amid high Paris tension
- French attack suspect admits killing his boss as ‘selfie’ emerges
- France: Beheading, blast at gas factory; suspects captured
- French police arrest 8 suspected in Syria extremist network
The 24-year-old computer science student had lived in France for several years and had been flagged by security officials last year.
A French security official says the suspect was arrested after he apparently had shot himself and called for an ambulance.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App