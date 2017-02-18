Europe warns US against hurting cohesion, favouring Russia

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives a Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (AP Photo) President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives a Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (AP Photo)

European leaders on Friday fired a salvo of warnings against Washington, cautioning it against hurting European Union (EU) cohesion, abandoning shared values and seeking a rapprochement with Russia behind the backs of its allies. In a hard-hitting speech at the Munich Security Conference against U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen urged the US not to take transatlantic ties for granted.

“Our American friends know well that your tone on Europe and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has a direct impact on the cohesion of our continent,” the German minister told the Munich Security Conference. “A stable European Union is also in America’s interest, as is a strong and unified NATO,” she said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also stressed that “the basis of our strength is our transatlantic bond. We must not recklessly put it into question.” He added, “We all realise that the consequence of a potential destabilisation on Europe will be felt on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Trump’s praise for Britain’s decision to quit the EU, his criticism of NATO, and his softer approach towards Russia have rattled allies, prompting them to seek assurances from his lieutenants on whether long-standing US policies have indeed been scrapped.

As jittery partners wonder what foreign policy under Trump would look like, the White House has dispatched top generals to Europe this week to offer reassurances. Vice President Mike Pence is due to address the Munich conference on Saturday, a day after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis affirmed to the same forum that the bond between Europe and America is the “strongest bulwark” against instability and violence.

“I am confident that we will strengthen our partnerships, confronting those who choose to attack innocent people or our democratic processes and freedoms,” he told the gathering of security and defence experts.

Separately in Bonn, where foreign ministers of G20 nations closed a two-day meeting, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made brief statements in which he stuck close to conventional foreign policy, including on North Korea and Russia.

With the White House embroiled in controversy over its ties to the Kremlin, Tillerson was cautious in his dealings with Moscow, despite Trump’s pledges for closer ties. Following his first sitdown with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Tillerson said the US sought cooperation with Moscow only when doing so “will benefit the American people”.

In Munich, Germany’s defence minister urged the US to cherish transatlantic ties, pointing out that allies should not be put on the same footing as Russia. “There cannot be a policy of equi-distance to allies and to those who openly question our values, our borders and international law,” von der Leyen said, adding that allied nations must not be “going above partners’ heads in bilateral negotiations.”