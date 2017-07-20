Latest News
  • Brexit: European Union sees split on expats rights, needs clarity from Britain

Brexit: European Union sees split on expats rights, needs clarity from Britain

In the new rounds of negotiations between the Britain and European Union post Brexit expat rights are emerging as the new challenge as the EU has asked for more clarification on the financial settlements for expat citizens, and the Irish border.

By: Reuters | Brussels | Published:July 20, 2017 5:37 pm
Michel Barnier Britain’s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (L) and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a joint news conference after the round of Brexit talks in Brussels. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that a “fundamental divergence” remained with Britain on how to protect expats’ rights after Brexit, and urged clarifications on the financial settlement and the Irish border. Speaking after the end of the first full round of Brexit talks, Barnier insisted that the European Court of Justice should be the guarantor of the rights of citizens living abroad.

In a joint news conference with British Brexit Secretary, David Davis, Barnier said Britain needed to provide clarifications on the Brexit bill and on the Irish border at the next round of talks in late August. Expats’ rights, the financial settlement and the Irish border are the three key issues to be solved before the EU is willing to begin talks on a future trade deal with Britain.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 20: Latest News