EU Parliament says Marine Le Pen fake jobs cost 5 mn euros, says source

Candidate for the 2017 presidential election Marine Le Pen from French National Front. (Source: Reuters) Candidate for the 2017 presidential election Marine Le Pen from French National Front. (Source: Reuters)

The European Parliament now believes the fake jobs scandal involving French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s National Front (FN) party has cost the institutions nearly five million euros ($5.5 million), a source in the French probe said today.

The cost of the scandal, which involves the employment of assistants and a bodyguard, has risen to 4,978,122 euros after “new information” was discovered, the source said.

The previous cost was estimated at 1.9 million euros.

