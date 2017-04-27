#VinodKhanna
EU Parliament says Marine Le Pen fake jobs cost 5 mn euros, says source

Published:April 27, 2017
The European Parliament now believes the fake jobs scandal involving French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s National Front (FN) party has cost the institutions nearly five million euros ($5.5 million), a source in the French probe said today.

The cost of the scandal, which involves the employment of assistants and a bodyguard, has risen to 4,978,122 euros after “new information” was discovered, the source said.

The previous cost was estimated at 1.9 million euros.

