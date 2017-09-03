Ethiopia reaffirms open door policy for refugees

The East African country is currently home to more than 850,000 refugees from 21 countries, with Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea making up the majority, a media report said on Saturday. (Photo: Wiki Commons) The East African country is currently home to more than 850,000 refugees from 21 countries, with Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea making up the majority, a media report said on Saturday. (Photo: Wiki Commons)

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed the country’s open door policy for refugees, highlighting the efforts made by the government in the management of the regional refugee crisis. The East African country is currently home to more than 850,000 refugees from 21 countries, with Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea making up the majority, a media report said on Saturday.

Ethiopia has managed to maintain national development while managing the refugee problem, said Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hirut Zemene at a meeting with Rosemary McCarney, a member of the OHCHR Executive Committee (UNHCR) and Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations.

During her visit to Ethiopia last June, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised the efforts of the Ethiopian government in managing the regional refugee crisis, saying Ethiopia is “shining example” of African and international hospitality.

During a meeting with the press, on the occasion of the commemoration of the World Refugee Day observed this year in the Ethiopian capital under the theme “We are with the refugees”, Grandi said that the message to the rest of the world is that “we must help Ethiopia to carry out this heavy responsibility and be equally inspired by Ethiopia”.

