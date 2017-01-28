Democrats outraged at Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria -TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria -TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Top Democratic lawmakers have expressed outrage over US President Donald Trump’s decision to sign an executive order on preventing radical Islamic terrorists from entering the country, which they said is un-American and would badly hit genuine people and refugees. “I am outraged by President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants and refugees from the United States on the basis of religion. This pronouncement violates constitutional principles and disregards religious tolerance – a cornerstone of American democracy,” Congresswoman Barbara Lee said. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said this is one of the most backward and nasty executive orders that the President has issued.

“Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded has been stomped upon,” he said. “Taking in immigrants and refugees is not only humanitarian but has also boosted our economy and created jobs decade after decade,” Schumer said. “On Holocaust Memorial Day, Trump restricted refugees from Muslim-majority countries. Make no mistake- this is a Muslim ban,” said Senator Kamala Harris from California.

“We have opened our doors to those fleeing violence and oppression for decades, by presidents on both sides of the aisle. We can’t turn our backs on the millions of refugees who are contributing to our country and our economy,” she said. Senator Chris Murphy alleged that the executive order that targets Muslims is “likely to get Americans killed,” adding that with this Trump has now handed ISIS a path to rebirth. “Trump’s Muslim ban is a moral abomination. It is fundamentally un-American. And it is dangerous – it will give life back to the terrorist movement and eventually get Americans killed,” Murphy said.

Senator Duck Durbin asked Republican lawmakers to reject this ban on Muslims. “History will judge where America’s leaders stood today,” he said. “Faced with the humanitarian crisis of our time, the United States cannot turn its back on children fleeing persecution, genocide, and terror. During the Holocaust we failed to fulfill to our duty to humanity. We cannot allow mindless fear to lead us into another regretful chapter in our history,” he added.

“This is not what America is about. We stand strongly against these hateful actions, and in solidarity with our Muslim and immigrant neighbours,” said Stephanie Taylor, co-founder, Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “Vilifying refugees will not make our nation stronger or more secure. Neither will imposing a religious ban on individuals from predominantly Muslim countries. As a country, we are better than this and should not accept the Trump administration’s thinly-veiled intolerance as anything but Islamophobia,” said Congressman Joe Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

“It’s despicable that President Trump chose Holocaust Remembrance Day to issue yet another executive order that exploits fear of refugees and immigrants. This is wrong. I will continue to fight the President’s extreme, knee jerk actions that divide our country,” said Senator Mazie K Hirono. Describing this as a watershed moment, Lee said people of conscience must unite in opposition to this un-American policy which weakens US leadership on the world stage and poses a direct threat to national security.

“Today’s executive order from President Trump is more about extreme xenophobia than extreme vetting. This executive order is the equivalent of a “Keep Out” sign posted at America’s borders,” Senator Edward Markey said.