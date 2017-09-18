Emmys 2017: Sean Spicer makes shocking cameo, mocks Donald Trump with Stephen Colbert

Sean Spicer speaks at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Sean Spicer speaks at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The 69th Primetime Emmy awards witnessed some politically charged celebrity moments as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer joined host Stephen Colbert to take a potshot at President Donald Trump. Spicer made a surprising appearance during Colbert’s opening monologue, mocking Trump’s crowd-size claims.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world,” Spicer said, referencing the now infamous press conference he gave regarding the crowd at Trump’s presidential inauguration in January. “Wow, that bruised my fragile ego,” Colbert said before adding, “Melissa McCarthy, everybody!” as the camera showed the actress, who is knwon for popular impression of Spicer on “Saturday Night Live”, laughing in the audience.

Meanwhile, Colbert’s hosting gig at the awards show was loaded with jokes about the president, whom he referred to as the “biggest TV personality of the year”, adding “every show was influenced by Donald Trump in some way… All the late night show obviously… “House of Cards”, the new “American Horror Story”. Colbert quipped that the audience was responsible for what Trump is today. The comedian chided them for not giving Trump the Emmy he wanted.

“And we all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump. Because he was nominated multiple times for ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ but he never won. Why didn’t you give him an Emmy? I tell you this. If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn’t have run for president. So in a way this is all your fault. “I thought you people loved morally compromised antiheroes.”

Colbert said this year’s Emmy nominees was the most diverse in history, and after the applause died down, mused: “I did not know you could applaud while patting yourself on the back at the same time. Well done. Lovely job.”

